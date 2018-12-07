US envoy for Afghanistan holds talks in Moscow with Russians

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry says it has hosted a U.S. special envoy for talks on Afghanistan.

The ministry said the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, met Friday with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and a presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

It added that the discussions focused on the current situation in Afghanistan and possible “Russia-U.S. cooperation as part of international efforts to help establish a direct dialogue between warring Afghan parties.”

Last month, Moscow hosted a conference on Afghanistan that brought together representatives of the Afghan authorities and the Taliban.

Russia says it has sought to play a peace broker because the continuing fighting in Afghanistan threatens the interests of Russia and its allies in Central Asia.

