US hits Congo officials with travel bans for graft, abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hitting senior Congolese officials with travel bans for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.

The State Department says the officials include the president of the country’s National Assembly, the head of its constitutional court and three top members of the national election commission. It said an undisclosed number of other election, military and government officials would also be subject to the sanctions. They and members of their immediate families will have any existing U.S. visas revoked or will not be eligible for visas in the future.

The State Department said the action was being taken because the U.S. has credible information that those targeted were involved in significant corruption, gross violations of human rights or undermining the democratic process in the Congo.

