US: Islamic Militant Group Is Storing Explosive Chemicals Throughout Europe

Supporters of the Shiite movement Hezbollah perform a salute in southern Lebanese on the border with Israel on May 25, 2020.Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP via Getty ImagesSupporters of the Shiite movement Hezbollah perform a salute in southern Lebanese on the border with Israel on May 25, 2020. (Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2020 at 2:25pm
Islamic militant group Hezbollah has stored chemicals that can be used to make explosives in several European countries, a senior State Department official said Thursday as he appealed to countries in Europe and elsewhere to impose bans on the organization.

Hezbollah operatives have moved ammonium nitrate from Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in recent years and are suspected to still be storing the material throughout Europe, according to Nathan Sales, the State Department coordinator for counter-terrorism.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound commonly used as a fertilizer, but it can be used to make explosives.

It can also be dangerous in storage, as demonstrated by the huge explosion last month in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Sales said the U.S. believes that Iran-backed Hezbollah has since 2012 transported ammonium nitrate around Europe in first aid kits with cold packs that contain the compound.

The United States believes these supplies are still in place throughout Europe, possibly in Greece, Italy and Spain.

“Why would Hezbollah stockpile ammonium nitrate on European soil?” he said.

“The answer is clear: Hezbollah put these weapons in place so it could conduct major terrorist attacks whenever it or its masters in Tehran deemed necessary.”

Sales made the remarks in an online forum hosted by the American Jewish Committee, which has called upon more countries to ban Hezbollah and its operations.

The U.S. has designated Iran-backed Hezbollah a foreign terrorist organization since 1997.

The EU lists Hezbollah’s military wing as a banned terrorist group, but not its political wing, which has been part of Lebanese governments in recent years.

Some individual countries, including Germany and the U.K., have outlawed the group in its entirety. Sales called on more countries to do the same.

Hezbollah is a “unitary organization that cannot be subdivided into a military and so-called political wing,” he said. Without a full ban, the group can still raise money and recruit operatives.

“Hezbollah is one organization,” Sales said. “It is a terrorist organization.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







