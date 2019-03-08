SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

US looks to get more cash from allies that host US troops

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 10:37am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 10:40am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is eyeing a plan to seek more money from allied European and other nations where American troops are based.

Several U.S. officials say the White House has asked the Defense Department to gather data on the costs of keeping troops other countries and how much those nations contribute to the expenses.

The officials aren’t authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump has tried to get NATO allies to meet the goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. A number of allies have increased their spending.

National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis is declining provide details on any ongoing deliberations. He says ensuring fairer burden-sharing has long been a U.S. goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







New George Soros book will be a summation of core beliefs
US looks to get more cash from allies that host US troops
Flu may have peaked, but experts eye jump in nastier strain
Computer to call balls and strikes in minor league
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×