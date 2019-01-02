SECTIONS
WJ Wire
US midfielder Pulisic to join Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium. Borussia Dortmund said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 that Chelsea found an agreement with Pulisic but he will remain on loan in Dortmund until the end of the season. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)

By AP Reports
at 2:30am
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says United States midfielder Christian Pulisic will join Chelsea next season.

Dortmund says the 64 million euro ($73 million) transfer is effective immediately but the 20-year-old Pulisic will be loaned back to the German club for the rest of this season. It won’t have to pay Chelsea a fee for the loan.

Pulisic’s contract with Dortmund ran until the end of next season. Sporting director Michael Zorc says “it was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American origins, and so it wasn’t possible for us to extend his contract.”

Zorc says Dortmund decided to accept Chelsea’s “lucrative” offer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

