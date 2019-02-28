SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

US mortgage rates mostly held steady this week

In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 photo a newly constructed home sits near a sign, in Natick, Mass. On Thursday, Feb. 28, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 12:47pm
Modified February 28, 2019 at 2:01pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, possibly helping affordability as home borrowing costs have been steadily declining since early November.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held at 4.35 percent for the second straight week. This represents a slight decline from an average of 4.43 percent a year ago.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 3.77 percent from 3.78 percent.

Mortgage rates hew closely to changes in the interest charged on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes. Lower borrowing costs appear to have improved the number of January contract signings to buy homes, making homes more affordable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Detroit sees training opportunity before expected job boom
Tesla to close stores, take orders for a $35,000 Model 3
Venezuela’s Guaido plans to go home despite safety concerns
Migrant mom sues over toddler’s death after detention
Gap to create 2 independently publicly traded companies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×