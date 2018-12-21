US report finds no direct foreign interference in 2018 vote

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats says his agency has not found any evidence of any direct interference in the midterm elections.

Coats says he has submitted a required report to President Donald Trump that says the intelligence community has not uncovered any compromise of election infrastructure that would have disrupted balloting or changed results.

Coats says the intelligence community did find a continuation of previously disclosed “influence activities” and “messaging campaigns” by countries such as Russia, China and Iran ahead of the election.

He said in a statement issued Friday that the intelligence community did not assess whether those activities affected the outcome of the 2018 election.

