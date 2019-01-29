US urges China to release jailed human rights lawyer

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is calling on China to immediately release a jailed human rights lawyer who was convicted of subverting state power.

The State Department says in a statement it is deeply concerned by the 4½-year prison sentence handed down to Wang Quanzhang. It says he had been held for 3½ years in pre-trial detention, often incommunicado and deprived of a lawyer of his choice.

The department says it was troubled by his treatment and is urging Chinese authorities to reunite him with his family. Wang was arrested in a 2015 crackdown on legal advocates.

The statement comes as relations between the U.S. and China grow rockier over trade and criminal charges brought against a leading Chinese tech company.

