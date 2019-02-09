Utah students find handgun in snowbank at school bus stop

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (AP) — A Utah school district is praising two elementary school students who reported to a school bus driver that they’d found a handgun in a snow bank at their bus stop.

A note sent to parents by the Alpine School District calls the boys heroes for not touching the gun and instead reporting their discovery Friday.

A school resource officer responded and recovered the gun.

Pleasant Grove police say they believe the gun was connected to a situation that unfolded over two nights at a nearby home and in which a man ran the scene before police arrived Wednesday night.

Nicholas William Haun was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of aggravated assault and other crimes.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.

