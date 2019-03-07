SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Utah teacher forces student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 2:29pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 2:37pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah teacher is on administrative leave after she made a 9-year-old Catholic student wash off the Ash Wednesday cross from his forehead.

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams said Thursday that fourth-grade teacher Moana Patterson won’t be teaching as the district investigates.

Karen Fisher says the teacher told her grandson William McLeod that the cross was inappropriate and forced him to wash it off in front of his classmates, leaving him crying and embarrassed.

Patterson is employed at a Bountiful, Utah, school just north of Salt Lake City. She didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Williams says the teacher gave the student a handwritten apology.

TRENDING: Multiple School Districts Forced To Close After Teachers Coordinate Use of Sick Days

More than two-thirds of Utah residents are Mormon and about 10 percent are Catholic.

Williams says he doesn’t know the teacher’s religious affiliation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Utah teacher forces student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross
Chimps varied “culture” matters for conservation, study says
Lady Vols edge LSU 69-66 in SEC to keep NCAA hopes alive
24 senators ask Trump to protect Venezuelans in US
The Latest: Sentencing hearing begins for Paul Manafort
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×