Parler Share
News
Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005, soon after his election.
Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005, soon after his election. (Andrew Medichini / AP)

Vatican Releases Breaking Update: History-Making Pope in 'Grave' Condition

 By The Associated Press  December 29, 2022 at 6:38am
Parler Share

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, alert and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had deteriorated recently.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours.”

On Wednesday, Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see Benedict at his home in the Vatican where he has lived since retiring in 2013, sparking fears that he was near death.

The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican. Few had expected his retirement — now in its 10th year — to last longer than his eight-year reign as pope.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Got a Big Christmas 'Gift' from the State of Texas Delivered Right to Her Neighborhood

Bruni said Thursday that Benedict “managed to rest well last night, is absolutely lucid and alert and today, while his condition remains grave, the situation at the moment is stable.”

“Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours,” he said.

Responding to that call, the diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in honor of Benedict on Friday at St. John Lateran, Benedict’s former cathedral in his capacity as the bishop of Rome. The pope’s vicar for Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, was to celebrate.

Should Pope Benedict have retired?

Word of Benedict’s declining health immediately posed questions about what would happen when he dies, given the unprecedented reality of having a reigning pope presumably presiding over the funeral of a former pope.

Most Vatican experts expect any funeral would resemble that for any retired bishop of Rome, albeit with the caveat that there would be official delegations to honor a former head of state, as well as pilgrims from Germany — homeland of Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger — and beyond.

In Germany on Thursday, bishops asked for prayers and some of the faithful headed to the Chapel of Grace on the town square in Altoetting, a major pilgrimage destination a few miles from Benedict’s hometown of Marktl am Inn that he visited many times in his life.

“I know that he has been preparing for his coming home in the eternal world,” said Herbert Hofauer, the retired mayor of the deeply Catholic town who said he saw Benedict last in the spring. “I believe that he is very calmly looking forward to this encounter.”

At the St. Oswald church in Marktl, where Benedict was baptized, lay head of the local congregation Sandra Maier put up a framed picture of the former pope and arranged a small pew so parishioners could kneel and pray for him.

“We are proud here in Marktl that we have a Bavarian pope,” Maier, 50, said, recalling the two times she met him personally. “He’s a good man and was a great pope.”

Related:
Pope Warns Vatican Staff That an 'Elegant Demon' Lurks Among Them

While St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican was mostly filled with visitors from abroad on Thursday — during peak Christmas tourist season — some Italians were out to pay their respects or at least offer a prayer.

Otherwise, while the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano headlined its Thursday editions with news of Benedict’s health, life continued as normal in the tiny city-state that Benedict and Pope Francis call home.

Francis had a seemingly routine day of audiences on Thursday, meeting with his ambassador to Madagascar, the commander of the Swiss Guards and a fellow Jesuit.

In the square, the line of tourists waiting to get into St. Peter’s Basilica wrapped almost entirely around the piazza, with couples and families stopping to pose for selfies in front of the life-sized Nativity scene and Christmas tree set up in the square.

Small groups of nuns hurried across the cobblestones and tour guides holding flags herded their charges, while nearby souvenir sellers did brisk business hawking Vatican magnets, rosaries and bobblehead Francis statues.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Jan. 6 Committee Raises 'White Flag,' Withdraws Major Action Against Trump
Vatican Releases Breaking Update: History-Making Pope in 'Grave' Condition
USMC Vet Marks 4-Year Anniversary of Capture While Biden Admin Flounders on Release
Supreme Court Hands Biden Admin Crushing Defeat, Keeps in Place Trump-Era Policy
NFL Players Suspended After Coming to Blows Post-Game
See more...

Conversation