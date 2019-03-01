SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Venezuelan vice president visits Moscow to rally support

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez for talks in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 4:06am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 4:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Venezuela’s vice president is visiting Russia, voicing hope for stronger ties with Moscow amid the U.S. pressure.

Delcy Rodriguez said after Friday’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Venezuela will rely on supplies of food and medicines from Russia as it faces a U.S.-led blockade and hold the door open for more Russian investments.

Lavrov reaffirmed strong support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and criticized the U.S. for waging a “cynical campaign aimed at ousting the legitimate government of Venezuela.” He strongly warned Washington against military intervention.

Lavrov accused the U.S. and its allies of using economic sanctions and assets freezes to provoke a humanitarian crisis in the country.

He said that Russia has delivered a humanitarian aid shipment to Venezuela and will provide more such assistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Venezuelan vice president visits Moscow to rally support
Women say New York agency let sex harassment go on for years
The Latest: Eurotunnel withdraws lawsuit against UK
Danish welfare agency fraud case larger than first said
Stoltenberg: NATO doesn’t want a new Cold War
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×