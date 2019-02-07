Venezuelans urge Maduro to accept humanitarian aid

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan man whose wife has advanced breast cancer is urging President Nicolas Maduro to accept humanitarian aid.

Luis Escobar made his plea at the border bridge connecting Colombia and Venezuela where aid is expected to arrive.

In tears, he described how his wife was unable to get treatment in Venezuela and that by the time they were able to see a doctor in Colombia, her illness had significantly progressed.

Escobar says that he doesn’t want other Venezuelans to suffer his wife’s dire fate.

Humanitarian aid from the United States has arrived in Colombia and is en route to the country’s border with Venezuela.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

Maduro has refused to accept the aid, and the military has blocked the bridge where the supplies are expected to arrive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.