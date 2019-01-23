SECTIONS
Verizon cutting about 800 jobs in troubled media business

FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people walk by a Verizon store in New York. Verizon is cutting about 800 jobs, or 7 percent of the staff in its media division, as it reorganizes the troubled unit. he new CEO of Verizon’s media division, Guru Gowrappan, sent an email to employees Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, informing them of the layoffs. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

By AP Reports
at 2:42pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is cutting about 800 jobs, or 7 percent of its media and advertising employees, as it reorganizes the troubled division.

The wireless company had hoped to create an ad business that could compete with Google and Facebook. It spent roughly $10 billion buying up former Internet pioneers Yahoo and AOL . But Verizon found benefits from integrating those two companies were less than expected. The company slashed the value of its media unit by nearly $5 billion in December.

The new CEO of Verizon’s media division, Guru Gowrappan, informed employees of the layoffs in an email Wednesday. He says the division’s priorities will now include focusing on mobile and video products and stemming declines with desktop users.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

