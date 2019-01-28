‘VH1 Trailblazer Honors’ celebrates director Ava DuVernay

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay to kick off Women’s History Month.

The 46-year-old’s screenwriter includes the films “Selma,” ”13TH” and “A Wrinkle In Time.” The 2018 fantasy movie made her the highest-grossing female black director in domestic box office history.

DuVernay is a member of the board of Sundance Institute. She is working on her next project, “Central Park Five,” and is overseeing production of her TV series “Queen Sugar.”

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will air on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.