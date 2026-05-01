Dems Invent Nazi Connections in GOP, But Apologize for Dem Sen Candidate with Actual Nazi Connection: 'People Deserve Second Chances'

The Democrats have no problem finding fake Nazis in the Republican ranks.

Donald Trump was a Nazi. Elon Musk was a Nazi. Pete Hegseth was Nazi. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were Nazis. Mitt Romney was a Nazi. Nazis everywhere!

None of those people, of course, were Nazis or Nazi sympathizers. But when the Democrats find a real Nazi sympathizer, they’re willing to nominate him for Senate, under the aegis that (among other excuses) “people deserve second chances.”

Graham Platner is now the de facto Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills, his only serious opposition, pulled out of the race Thursday after looking down polls and realizing that the über-progressive Platner — a nepo-baby posturing as an oyster farmer — was likely to prevail in a nasty primary.

That makes him the most likely Democrat to pick up a Republican seat in the upper chamber as well, since GOP Sen. Susan Collins has long held a seat in a state that consistently goes blue.

“We both got into this race because we knew how critical defeating Susan Collins is. And her decision today reflects that commitment,” Platner said in a statement after Mills suspended her race.

“I look forward to working with her between now and November to do just that. This race has never been about me or about any one person. It’s about a movement of working Mainers who are fed up with being robbed by billionaires and the politicians they own, and who are taking back their power. We will defeat Susan Collins.”

My statement on Governor Mills’ decision: pic.twitter.com/iHJ8CltpwI — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) April 30, 2026

And while Platner may be in the mold of the future of the Democratic Party, at least according to progressives — people like Zohran Mamdani and Ilhan Omar — he also has the same vice as that set: anti-Semitism. And not just dog-whistle anti-Semitism, but an actual Nazi tattoo.

🚨 Graham Platner, a far-left Democrat candidate running for U.S. Senate in Maine, has a NAZI tattoo on his chest The skull and bones on his chest is called “Totenkopf” and it was used by Hitler’s SS pic.twitter.com/IpZaO0Fdi4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) October 21, 2025

Yes, that is, in fact, the logo of the Totenkopf, an image that once adorned the uniforms of Adolf Hitler’s SS. Platner came up with a number of excuses as to why he had a Nazi tattoo and kept it, none of them exculpatory. This was a problem, especially because he was a critic of Israel and appeared on a Holocaust-denier’s podcast on the campaign trail, describing himself as “a longtime fan” of the program.

In short, we’ve finally found a legitimate, honest-to-goodness Nazi. Time for Democrats to pounce, right?

Of course not. Take Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who was asked about it in an interview with Punchbowl News, according to The Hill.

“The dude has a Nazi tattoo,” co-host Jake Sherman said in the Thursday interview, saying that this would normally be “disqualifying.”

“Let’s take a couple issues, including the comments he’s made in the past,” Van Hollen said Thursday. “I mean, he’s been very clear that he went into combat on behalf of the United States, he went through a really rough period, PTSD-type period.”

“And he himself said there are lots of things he’s done and said that he completely regrets, and I do believe people should have second chances and that people can learn from their mistakes, and I think he’s been doing that,” Van Hollen continued.

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen defends Platner’s nazi tattoo: “He went through a really rough period.” pic.twitter.com/pqGZbrUT0O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2026

Hey, speaking of Hegseth, who they also accused (falsely) of having a Nazi tattoo, Democrats didn’t give him a second chance regarding that or anything of that sort. And that was fake!

But therein lies the double standard: Platner appeals to progressives, Mills was old, Collins is vulnerable. This is far from Platner’s only problem, mind you; he previously called Jesus a “zombie” and his mother Mary a “skank” in online posts. On police: “Bastards. Cops are bastards. All of them, in fact.” As for the stereotype of white conservatives being dumb and racist? “Living in white rural America, I’m afraid to tell you they actually are.” And as for the country he once served in the military and now wants to serve in the Senate: “I did used to love America, or at least the idea of it. These days I’m pretty disgusted by it all.”

Any of these would be disqualifying in and of themselves. But most of all is being an actual, literal, for-real Nazi, provable through photos and actions. We finally discover one in American politics. A characteristic Democrat response? “People deserve second chances.”

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