Watch: GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt Surgically Takes Apart Race-Baiting Reporter - 2026 Fear Is Definitely Setting in on the Left

Democrats and their media minions cannot stop prioritizing skin color.

Moreover, the obsession with race infects their thoughts to a degree that they probably do not even recognize. It runs so deep that it masks their true objectives.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas — a black man — responded to a race-baiting reporter’s question about Wednesday’s landmark Supreme Court decision on the 1965 Voting Rights Act in a way that the reporter must have struggled to process.

“There’s been a lot of talk how there won’t be any black Republican members in the new term,” Pablo Manríquez of the left-wing news organization MeidasTouch said to Hunt on the steps outside the U.S. Capitol. “What do you make of that?”

Wednesday’s historic SCOTUS ruling invalidated racial gerrymandering. In other words, states may no longer use skin color as a factor when drawing congressional maps.

Moreover, SCOTUS ruled that the Voting Rights Act actually precludes such behavior. As a result, Democrats could lose as many as 12 House seats in the Deep South.

Above all, however, it was the right decision, logically and morally, for a republic in which skin color no longer acts as a legal or customary barrier to equality, and that is exactly how the principled conservative Hunt saw it.

“Nothing,” Hunt replied when asked what he made of the possibility that fewer black Republicans would now serve in Congress. “I don’t understand how that’s relevant.”

Manríquez then asked about recruitment, but Hunt stayed focused on the original question.

“I’m not here because I’m black,” the congressman said. “I am here because I am [a] qualified representative for Congressional District 38. And the American people choose who they want to choose.”

One marvels at how even that simple truth escapes race-obsessed liberals.

“And the one thing I don’t want to get into,” Hunt added, “is this game of race-bait all day, every day. If there’s four, if there’s 10, if there’s none — we are talking about who is the best person, that is best qualified to fill a seat, regardless of the way that they look.”

Not content with standing on principle, Hunt proceeded to use himself as an example of skin color’s irrelevance.

“I represent a white majority district that President Trump would have won by over 20 points, and I won by 25 points the last time I ran,” the congressman said.

Hunt did indeed defeat (white) Democrat Melissa McDonough by 25.5 points in Texas House District 38’s 2024 election, according to Ballotpedia.

White people — white Texans, no less — elected a black representative? How will the liberal worldview withstand such results?

Finally, Hunt paraphrased the great civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m being judged not by the color of my skin, but the content of my character,” the congressman said. “I don’t care how many black people are here; I want the most qualified people that are here.”

🚨 REP. WESLEY HUNT (R-TX) just gave the PERFECT response: Q: There won’t be any black Republicans left in the House? HUNT: “It’s not relevant.” “I’m not here because I’m black.” “I am here because I am a qualified representative for Congressional District 38.” “The American… pic.twitter.com/gsEXMWvViy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

Sadly, not even the King reference will stop modern liberals from obsessing over skin color. We know the things they say about blacks who refuse to allow their complexions to define them: sellouts, Uncle Toms, etc.

Heck, in November of 2025, Democrats in Virginia elected a white woman and former CIA agent, Abigail Spanberger, to serve as governor over a black Republican woman, Winsome Earle-Sears.

In other words, Democrats care about power, not race. But they talk as if they care about race, because they view it as a means to acquire power.

Conservatives, on the other hand, care nothing about skin color. As Hunt demonstrated, we don’t even want to talk about it when doing so might work to our advantage.

In short, let us pray that Wednesday’s SCOTUS decision will help put an end to liberals’ race-obsessed madness.

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