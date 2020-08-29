SECTIONS
News
Video of Burning Quran Sparks Violent Rioting in Sweden

Police are seen as several hundred people riot in Sweden on Aug. 28, 2020. Activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest.TT News Agency via APPolice are seen as several hundred people riot in Sweden on Aug. 28, 2020. Activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest. (TT News Agency via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 29, 2020 at 1:26am
Riots erupted in the southern Swedish city of Malmo in response to the burning of a Quran, police said Saturday.

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services on Friday night, injuring several officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

The violence followed the burning on Friday afternoon of a Quran by a group of activists, who filmed the burning and posted video online.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Quran.

