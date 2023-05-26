Share
News
French police using tear gas on climate protesters
French police use tear gas on climate protesters trying to block the annual shareholder meeting of oil giant TotalEnergies on May 26, 2023. (@redstreamnet / Twitter video screen shot)

Video: Climate Protesters Attempting to Block Oil Meeting Sent Scrambling When Police Step In

 By The Associated Press  May 26, 2023 at 4:30am
Share

French police threw a security cordon around a shareholders’ meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies on Friday, spraying tear gas and pushing back climate protesters who chanted, “Be gentle, police officers, we’re doing this for your kids!”

Shareholders, some escorted into the meeting by police, ran a gauntlet of the  demonstrators, who waved signs attacking the climate record of the French energy giant that has reaped colossal profits from price surges that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their signs declared, “The last pipeline before the end of the world” and “Listen to the scientists: No more fossil projects.”

Protesters sat down in surrounding streets and linked arms to block access to the meeting in a famed Paris concert hall.

Police officers carried some protesters to move them out of the way. They sprayed tear gas from canisters to force people back.

Trending:
Disgraced 'Non-Binary' Former Biden Official Is Finding Out the Hard Way That Jails Are Very Binary

It comes after climate protesters tried to rush the stage of the Shell shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday, with security guards dragging and carrying them away.

Dozens of activists also forced the delay of the start of the meeting by chanting “Shut down Shell,” while others shouted, held signs and linked arms outside as security tried to remove them.

Was this a good response from the police?

The tactics come as demonstrators contest the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass blamed for air pollution that some researchers claim kills up to 1.2 million people worldwide per year and is causing weather extremes, hunger, heat deaths, migration and environmental destruction.

The United Nations chief has pleaded for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.

Citing the protests, TotalEnergies had told shareholders beforehand that they could vote remotely.

Related:
Pope Francis Skips Events - Vatican Source Reveals He Is in a 'Feverish State'

Protesters came hours before the meeting, as dawn was breaking, to try to stop it from going ahead.

The standoff with police evolved from there.

“We have no choice but to be here every single time they are here,” demonstrator Camille Etienne said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pope Francis Skips Events - Vatican Source Reveals He Is in a 'Feverish State'
Video: Climate Protesters Attempting to Block Oil Meeting Sent Scrambling When Police Step In
2 Planes Forced to Abort Landings When Southwest Jet Goes Off Course
Supreme Court Hands Biden a Major Loss, Strikes Down 'Overreaching' Environmental Regulation
Grammy-Nominated Rapper Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison, Admits 'My Pride Put Me in This Position'
See more...

Conversation