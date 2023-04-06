Parler Share
News
Sports
LeBron James argues a call
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP Photo)

Video: LeBron James Takes Frustration Out on Fan During Painful Loss

 By The Associated Press  April 5, 2023 at 9:38pm
Parler Share

The battle of Los Angeles was no contest. The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers.

Norman Powell scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 25 in a game-high 43 minutes and the Clippers improved their playoff seeding chances with a 125-118 win over LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.

The Clippers can help themselves with wins in their last two regular-season games.

“I’m not a fan of the play-in tournament,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “We’re still not out of the clear yet.”

Trending:
Nashville Police Release Disturbing Update After Combing Through Covenant School Killer's Writings

The Lakers had already clinched at least a play-in spot, but are trying to finish in the top six and earn one of the guaranteed postseason berths. The Clippers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lakers.

“Whatever we end up, that’s where we end up,” James said. “For us, it’s always about health. Over the last couple years, that’s been our Achilles’ heel.”

Videos posted to social media show James engaged in a testy back-and-forth with a fan near the end of the game.

James had 33 points — 30 in the second half — eight rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers for the Lakers, who were closing out a back-to-back. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who had won four in a row and seven of eight.

The Clippers came in fresh, having had three days off. The Lakers, by comparison, eked out an overtime win at Utah on Tuesday night that required James and Davis to play even more minutes on the front end of the back-to-back.

“It was one of those scheduling conflicts,” James said. “It definitely got the best of us tonight.”

Playing without injured Paul George, the Clippers got 17 points and 13 rebounds from Ivica Zubac. Facing the Lakers for the first time since their divorce in February, Russell Westbrook added 14 points.

Bones Hyland hit three 3-pointers and Terance Mann added another early in the fourth to extend the Clippers’ lead to 106-90. Powell sent a perfectly timed alley-oop pass over Davis and Leonard slammed it down for a 112-92 lead.

Related:
Biden Gets Big-Name Challenger in 2024 Democratic Primary

James and Davis combined for nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in the half.

“I let them know Bron was going to come out guns blazing,” Lue said of his halftime speech.

James and Davis took over in the third during the Lakers’ lone dominant stretch of the game. They combined to score 17 of their team’s first 19 points during a run that cut the deficit from 21 points to eight. Davis scored over Mason Plumlee to draw the Lakers within seven.

Do you think LeBron is overrated?

But Powell ran off 10 in a row and Plumlee dunked to send the Clippers into the fourth leading 93-82. Leonard was limited to a 3-pointer in the third.

Coming in off three days’ rest, the Clippers opened the game with a 23-11 run in which a clearly motivated Westbrook scored eight points and assisted on their first two baskets.

“We came out with energy early,” Leonard said. “We kept our foot on the pedal.”

The Lakers answered with a 15-2 spurt to take their lone lead of the game, 26-25, while getting points from five different players.

The Clippers outscored the Lakers 34-21 in the second quarter to lead 71-52 at halftime. One of James’ no-look passes ended up in Mann’s hands and he fired to Powell, who hit a 3-pointer.

Another James turnover resulted in a dunk by Mann.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Lost the season series, 4-0.

They were beaten by six, 13, 18 and seven points. … Mo Bamba (ankle sprain) has been out for a month.

Clippers: Leonard reached 4,000 career rebounds in the third. … They outscored the Lakers 20-8 in fast-break points in the first half, the most such points since November 2021 against Minnesota. … Marcus Morris (low back spasms) sat out.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Friday. They’re 1-2 vs. the Suns this season.

Clippers: Host Portland on Saturday. The Blazers have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Video: LeBron James Takes Frustration Out on Fan During Painful Loss
Biden Gets Big-Name Challenger in 2024 Democratic Primary
MLB Star Out of Lineup After Manager Roasts Him for 'Unacceptable' Effort on Crucial Play
DOJ Settles with Texas Church Shooting Victims for $144 Million After Government Is Deemed '60 Percent Liable'
Democratic Lawmaker Switches to Republican Party in Move with Huge Balance-of-Power Consequences
See more...

Conversation