SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Virginia district split over ending transgender bathroom ban

FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Gloucester County High School senior Gavin Grimm, a transgender student, listens to a speaker during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Grimm is continuing to sue the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia over a policy that banned him from using the boys' bathrooms. He's now trying to amend the suit to include the matter of his unchanged transcripts. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 8:43pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school district that has drawn national attention for its transgender bathroom ban appeared starkly divided at a public forum over the prospect of ending the policy

The Gloucester County School Board held a public forum Tuesday evening to discuss the possible policy change. It would allow high school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

No vote was taken on Tuesday. But the proposal comes just months before a trial over the current policy is scheduled to begin. The trial is in response to a lawsuit filed by Gavin Grimm, a former student who has become a national face of transgender rights.

The meeting provoked citations of scripture among school district residents as well as comments about the higher suicide rate among transgender teens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Virginia district split over ending transgender bathroom ban
Mariano Rivera calls child support allegations ‘unfounded’
The Latest: Smollett gave false information in 2007 case
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
See more...

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington.Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×