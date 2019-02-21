SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Washington Capitals acquire forward Carl Hagelin from Kings

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask takes a shot off his mask by Los Angeles Kings' Carl Hagelin (62) off his mask during the this period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 11:58am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 12:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals got faster ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring speedy winger Carl Hagelin from the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Washington sent a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles.

“We are pleased to welcome Carl to our organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We felt this trade enables us to add depth up front and provides us with a veteran player with a tremendous amount of speed to help us on the penalty kill.”

Hagelin must satisfy a games-played requirement in the playoffs and the Capitals must win two rounds for the Kings to get the sixth-rounder in next year’s draft.

The teams announced the trade after Washington winger Devante Smith-Pelly cleared waivers and was assigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League. The Capitals needed to wait until Smith-Pelly was claimed or cleared waivers to clear a roster spot and salary-cap space for Hagelin. The Kings still had to retain salary for the Capitals to fit in Hagelin’s $4 million salary.

TRENDING: Trump Responds to Emergency Declaration Lawsuit by Mocking California

Hagelin has just two goals and six assists in 38 games this season with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. But the Capitals are plenty familiar with Hagelin after facing him in the playoffs the past six years.

Washington is Hagelin’s fifth team during his eight-year NHL career. He has 230 points in 526 regular-season games and won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Police: Texas man confessed in hammer death of daughter, 2
Kentucky teen at center of viral encounter sues over stories
Clark says Machado’s deal doesn’t mean system is working
Maine governor adds boost to major power line project
Mulling presidential bid, Howard Schultz again fails to vote
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×