Share
News

Watch: Republican Congressman's Young Son Steals the Show as His Dad Speaks on the House Floor

 By The Associated Press  June 3, 2024 at 5:00pm
Share

Rep. John Rose may never give a more memorable speech on the House floor.

It had nothing to do with anything the Tennessee Republican said on Monday. In fact, anyone watching likely didn’t pay attention to a word. How could they with all that was going on behind him?

It was the young boy sitting behind Rose who had C-SPAN viewers doing a double-take on a rather dull legislative day filled with naming new post offices and other routine measures.

First, the boy looked directly into the camera, smiling from ear to ear. Then he got bored for a bit and appeared to lose his train of thought. But not for long. Out came the tongue. Then came the rolling of the eyes and a shaking of the head, making clear to the world that he was less than impressed with the stodgy decorum of the House of Representatives.

And then came the hand motions, a sign language of silliness that might have gotten him sent to the principal’s office if he were in school.

Trending:
Biden Begs Americans to Respect Justice System Days After Bragging About Skirting SCOTUS Ruling

Before long, young Guy Rose, the son of the congressman, was a social media star and a new meme — at age 6. The youngster just graduated from kindergarten last week and is with the congressman for the week. Rep. Rose’s youngest son, Sam, 3, and his wife, Chelsea, are back in Tennessee.

“He knows something,” Doug Andres, the spokesman for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted on X with a caption of the young Rose holding his hands in a triangle motion in front of his face.

Should more members of Congress bring their kids to work?

“So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again,” tweeted Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia.

All the while, an unsuspecting Rep. Rose continued on with a speech — a serious effort decrying last week’s conviction of former President Donald Trump in a New York courtroom. “As an attorney, I can tell you that May 30 will be among the more infamous dates in American history,” he said at one point.

After the speech, as the reviews poured in, the congressman did not appear perturbed. And he graciously took some responsibility.

“This is what I get for telling my son, Guy, to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Rose tweeted.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Watch: Republican Congressman's Young Son Steals the Show as His Dad Speaks on the House Floor
Police Investigating US Mass Shooting, Believe Some People May Have Returned Fire
British Politician Makes Major Announcement on UK's Nuclear Weapons
Iranian Hardliner with Ties to Revolutionary Guard Takes Step Towards Presidency
Last Game Concludes as Conference Realignment Is Now Set to Split League
See more...

Conversation