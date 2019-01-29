Weak outlook from Pfizer overshadows 4Q performance

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer’s strong profit for the fourth quarter is being overshadowed by a tepid outlook for the year.

The drugmaker on Tuesday had a loss of $394 million, or 7 cents per share. Adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, however, per-share earnings were 64 cents per share, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $13.98 billion.

Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.82 to $2.92 per share. Industry analysts have been expecting annual per-share earnings of $3.04.

Shares are down more than a percent before the opening bell.

TRENDING: Trump’s Poll Numbers Hold Steady During Shutdown, Pelosi Became Less Popular

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.