SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Weeks after 2030 HIV pledge, report shows US headway stalled

FILE - In this June 27, 2013 file photo, Reggie Batiste, program manager with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, administers a free HIV test as part of National HIV Testing Day in Atlanta. Just three weeks after President Donald Trump launched a campaign to end the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030, new data suggests shows has already stalled. Health officials on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, said that that after declining for several years, the estimated number of new HIV infections held about steady from 2013 to 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 11:51am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 1:43pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three weeks after President Donald Trump announced a campaign to end the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030, new government data show that progress against the disease stalled recently.

After declining for several years, the estimated number of new HIV infections held about steady from 2013 to 2016, the latest available data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Health officials already knew HIV diagnoses had stopped declining. But that is a flawed measure, because in some cases people are not diagnosed until years after infection.

This latest CDC report estimates how many new infections happen each year, whether they’re diagnosed or not. And it too shows a stall.

The new numbers show the government fell well short of previously set goals for reducing the spread of HIV by 2015, noted Dr. David Holtgrave, a longtime HIV expert who is dean of public health at the State University of New York at Albany.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

What does it say about the 2030 goal? CDC officials said there’s reason to be optimistic, but Holtgrave said the new report and other data do not bode well.

Barring new government funding of at least several billion dollars a year, “it’s extremely unlikely that will occur,” Holtgrave said.

The report found:

—An estimated 38,700 new HIV infections occurred in the United States in 2016.

—Nearly 20,000 of those 2016 infections happened in the South. That’s more than the combined total for the rest of the country.

—New infections have been dropping among many groups of people, including black women, those younger than 24 and gay white men.

—But there’s no longer a decline in infections among people who inject drugs; it stopped declining in 2012. Experts believe the nation’s opioid epidemic is to blame.

—Infections are rising among black and Latino gay men who are ages 25 to 34. That number grew 65 percent from 2010 to 2016, offsetting decreases in other groups.

During his State of the Union speech earlier this month, Trump said he was launching a campaign to end HIV in the U.S. by 2030. Separately, federal health officials said the government hopes to reduce new infections by 90 percent over the next 10 years. The president did not say how much new money will be spent on the effort.

CDC officials have calculated that as many as 130,000 new infections were happening each year in the mid-1980s, when the nation’s AIDS epidemic took off. The count fell to around 50,000 in the mid-1990s.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







House approves bill to expand gun-sale background checks
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store
Nicaragua talks on crisis begin, dozens of prisoners freed
Sharapova pulls out of Miami because of shoulder procedure
The Latest: Kitchens has no qualms about Hunt’s signing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×