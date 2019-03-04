SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Wendy Williams returns to show, addresses health, marriage

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Williams talked about her health and marriage Monday, March 4, 2019 as she returned to her talk show for the first time since December. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:18am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendy Williams talked about her health and marriage as she returned to her talk show for the first time since December.

The audience on Monday gave the 54-year-old a standing ovation.

Williams said she was off because of continued thyroid issues, which are associated with Graves’ disease. She said doctors were adjusting her medication and she’s doing “swell.” She also said she’s going to the gym seven days a week.

She addressed rumors that her marriage to Kevin Hunter is in trouble. Williams said she’s still “wearing my ring” and “it ain’t going anywhere.”

Williams said “marriages have ebbs and flows” and it isn’t easy. But she said her husband is her “best friend” and “lover.”

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

Guest hosts during her absence included Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepherd and Jason Biggs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Wendy Williams returns to show, addresses health, marriage
Liberia police charge son of ex-leader in banknote scandal
New litmus test for 2020 Democrats: Shake up Senate rules
Zags, Cavaliers remain 1-2 in week of changes for AP Top 25
GM restructuring: Production ending at Ohio plant this week
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×