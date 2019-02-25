SECTIONS
White House says Easter Egg Roll to take place on April 22

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 10:38am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 10:40am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says its annual Easter Egg Roll will be held April 22.

Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery that’s scheduled to open Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and close March 4 at 10 a.m. EST. The White House says there’s no fee to enter the lottery and winners will be contacted by email by March 14.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where last year children used wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition that dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

This year, Easter falls on April 21.

Online: http://www.whitehouse.gov/eastereggroll

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

