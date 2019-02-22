White House says US will keep 200 troops in Syria

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. is keeping 200 American troops in Syria as part of a small peacekeeping force.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that the small force will remain in Syria “for a period of time.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had harshly criticized Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria, is applauding the president’s decision to leave a small contingent of American forces in Syria as part of an “international stabilizing force.”

He says it will ensure that Turkey will not get into a conflict with U.S.-backed Syrian Defense Forces, which Ankara views as terrorists. Moreover, Graham says leaving a small force in Syria will help curb Iranian ambitions and ensure that Islamic State fighters do not try to return..

