Parler Share
News
Sports
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a game in May 2021.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a game in May 2021. Hendricks announced Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. (Jim Mone / AP)

Three-Time Baseball All-Star Announces Devastating Diagnosis

 By The Associated Press  January 8, 2023 at 6:24pm
Parler Share

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hendriks announced the diagnosis Sunday on Instagram. The three-time All-Star was scheduled to begin treatment on Monday.

“Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” he wrote. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Hendriks said he is “confident” he will “make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.”

“I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this,” he said.

Trending:
McCarthy Finally Nails Down Speaker's Gavel After Shocking Development on House Floor

The five-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is 73.8 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Some forms are aggressive while others are slow-growing.

The White Sox published a social media statement expressing support for Hendricks.

And other teams joined in. Below is a sampling:

Sending our support from Detroit, Liam. Wishing you a speedy recovery 💚

— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 9, 2023

White Sox General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement the White Sox don’t expect to have an update on Hendriks’ status prior to Opening Day.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player,” the statement said.

Related:
Adults More Likely To Be Estranged From Dads Than Moms

“I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable.

“In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.”

Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Three-Time Baseball All-Star Announces Devastating Diagnosis
Update on Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student - Educator Has Been Identified
Former Child Star Dead, Cause of Death Currently Under Investigation
Years After Work for Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Set to Make History in Arkansas
Look What's Happening in the Bahamas After Total FTX Collapse
See more...

Conversation