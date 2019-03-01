SECTIONS
WJ Wire
‘Who’s the Boss?’ and ‘Soap’ actress Katherine Helmond dies

FILE - In this May 26, 2006, file photo, Katherine Helmond arrives for the premiere of the Disney/Pixar animated film "Cars" at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Helmond, best known as the grandmother who was hot for housekeeper Tony Danza on “Who’s The Boss,” died last Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles, her talent agency APA announced Friday, March 1, 2019. She was 89. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 1:36pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 3:40pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated actress who had notable roles on the sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Soap,” has died. She was 89.

Helmond’s talent agency APA announced Friday that she died last Saturday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles.

Nominated for seven Emmy Awards in a 60-year career, Helmond played Judith Light’s mother on “Who’s the Boss?,” the series that ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992 and also starred Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

Helmond played matriarch Jessica Tate on another ABC sitcom, “Soap,” a parody of soap operas that aired from 1977 to 1981.

She was also a favorite of director Terry Gilliam, appearing in his films “Brazil,” ”Time Bandits” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

This story has been corrected to remove a reference to Milano playing a family relation to Helmond on “Who’s the Boss?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

