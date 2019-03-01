‘Who’s the Boss?’ and ‘Soap’ actress Katherine Helmond dies

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated actress who had notable roles on the sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Soap,” has died. She was 89.

Helmond’s talent agency APA announced Friday that she died last Saturday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles.

Nominated for seven Emmy Awards in a 60-year career, Helmond played Judith Light’s mother on “Who’s the Boss?,” the series that ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992 and also starred Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

Helmond played matriarch Jessica Tate on another ABC sitcom, “Soap,” a parody of soap operas that aired from 1977 to 1981.

She was also a favorite of director Terry Gilliam, appearing in his films “Brazil,” ”Time Bandits” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

