SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Williams, Gallinari lead Clippers past Thunder 118-110

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 11:28pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 1:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 40 points, Danilo Gallinari added 34 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the foul-plagued Oklahoma City Thunder 118-110 on Friday night for their first four-game winning streak since November.

Williams had 19 points in the second quarter, when the Clippers built their first lead of 14 points.

The veteran guard passed former Clipper Jamal Crawford for second in NBA career points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Thunder before fouling out with 53 seconds left. Paul George, who finished with 15 points, had already fouled out with 3:49 to go. Steven Adams also picked up his sixth foul in the final seconds.

Westbrook’s last basket, a 3-pointer, got the Thunder to 108-107. But it was their last gasp.

TRENDING: Report: Fusion GPS Founder in Contact with State Department Official During 2016 Campaign

The Clippers ended the game on a 10-3 run, making all six of their final free throws. They were 9 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth.

Neither team led by more than four over the game’s final seven minutes.

George came off the bench to hit a go-ahead 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 99-98 lead, their first since scoring the game’s first basket.

But the Clippers grabbed it right back on a basket by Gallinari. He and Williams combined to score the Clippers’ final 15 points.

With Westbrook and George on the bench, the Thunder got within one early in the fourth on a three-point play by Abdel Nader.

Westbrook returned and put up an airball and missed another jumper. But Markieff Morris hit a 3-pointer that again drew the Thunder within one.

Without Westbrook and George, the Thunder closed the third with a rush. Down by 14, they outscored the Clippers 12-2 to trail 88-84 going into the fourth. Dennis Schroder and Nader hit 3-pointers in the spurt.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Five players had four or more fouls. … The teams split the season series 2-2. … Oklahoma City was coming off an overtime win at Portland a night earlier. … The Thunder have lost six of eight.

Clippers: They last won four straight from Nov. 23-29.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Utah Jazz on Monday to end a four-game trip.

Clippers: Host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Williams, Gallinari lead Clippers past Thunder 118-110
Netanyahu campaign draws accusations of incitement
First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics
Trump offers budget with funds for border wall, Space Force
2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×