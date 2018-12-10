Windy City Wins: Lee Smith, Baines elected to baseball Hall

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.

The results by the 16-member Today’s Game Era Committee were announced Sunday at the winter meetings.

Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season — Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 career hits.

George Steinbrenner, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel also were on the ballot.

TRENDING: Trump’s Energy Regulator Pick Narrowly Wins Confirmation After Manchin Flip-Flops

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.