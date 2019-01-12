Wisconsin kidnapping, killing suspect lived under the radar

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man suspected of kidnapping a Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents more than two months ago appears to have led an unremarkable existence until then.

Investigators believe 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson gunned down James and Denise Closs in their home near Barron in October and abducted their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme .

Jayme escaped Thursday from a cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, where she said he had imprisoned her. Police arrested Patterson minutes later.

He graduated from high school in Minong, about 10 miles south of Gordon, in 2015 and participated on the quiz bowl team. He has no apparent online presence.

Patterson’s older brother was convicted of sexual assault in 2013, but only a handful of people in Gordon have heard of his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

