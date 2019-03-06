SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Woman films moment an avalanche in central Norway came down

In this photo taken from amateur video, an avalanche cascades down the mountain-side towards the village of Sundal, Norway, Tuesday March 5, 2019. The amateur video shows the avalanche racing down the side of a mountain above the village, but there are no reports of injuries. (AP Photo/Gunn Gravem Isaksen)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 6:43am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 6:58am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian woman showed her quick wits when filming a “dramatic” avalanche that was cascading down towards her home.

Gunn Gravem Isaksen told The Associated Press she was at home in central Norway when the avalanche occurred on Tuesday.

On realizing what was going on, she rushed out onto her porch and started filming the avalanche in the Kufonna mountain in the Sunndal municipality, a region widely known for its early spring avalanches.

Gravem Isaksen, a 48-year-old shop manager from the town of Furugrenda at the foot of Kufonna, said Wednesday that the video certainly “looks dramatic” but that first and foremost she was grateful no one was injured.

“We’re used to avalanches here but this one was huge,” she said. “And no one was in danger at any moment; we (in the town) were not threatened.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Homeland Security chief faces questioning from Democrats
iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next
Dinosaur tracks make fresh impression at Valley Forge park
Energy, industrial stocks push indexes lower in early trade
Pope prays for tornado victims as Trump prepares to visit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×