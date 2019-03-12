SECTIONS
Woman picks matching numbers 30 times to win lottery game

This Feb. 14, 2019 photo provided by Virginia Lottery shows Debrorah Brown holding up a check after winning the Pick 4 in Richmond, Va. Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it. The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000. (Virginia Lottery via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 7:38am
Modified March 12, 2019 at 8:07am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.

Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers “a couple of times during the day.” She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.

The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.

Brown says she “nearly had a heart attack.”

She’s considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

