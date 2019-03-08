Woman sentenced in UK court for female genital mutilation

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The first woman in Britain to be convicted of female genital mutilation has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

She received 11 years for the genital mutilation of her three-year-old daughter and two years for possession of extreme pornography.

The 37-year-old Ugandan woman is not being named in order to protect her child’s identity.

Judge Philippa Whipple said the woman was guilty of child abuse.

“It’s a barbaric practice and a serious crime. It’s an offence which targets women, particularly inflicted when they are young and vulnerable,” the judge said.

TRENDING: Report: Fusion GPS Founder in Contact with State Department Official During 2016 Campaign

The 37-year-old Ugandan woman had denied guilt and claimed her daughter suffered an accidental injury.

Jurors at London’s Central Criminal Court concluded the girl had been cut deliberately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.