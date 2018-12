Women’s World Cup draw set in Paris amid unrest

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — The 24 teams that qualified for the Women’s World Cup are set to learn their opponents for the tournament’s group stage next summer in France.

Saturday’s draw for soccer’s most prestigious event is taking place inside La Seine Musicale, a dome-shaped concert hall perched over the river Seine on the outskirts of Paris. The draw is far enough away from the city center to not be affected by the widespread anti-government demonstrations taking place all day.

Those attending the draw include Carli Lloyd, who scored a hat trick for the United States in the final of the 2015 World Cup in Canada. The Americans defeated Japan 5-2 for their third overall World Cup title.

