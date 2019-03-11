SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Wonder Woman to the rescue: Gal Gadot takes on Netanyahu

This Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo, shows Rotem Sela, one of Israel's top models and TV hosts, during a tv reality show filming near Jerusalem. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has come to the rescue of a fellow Israeli celebrity in a spat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gadot, who typically shies away from politics, is rallying behind Rotem Sela, one of Israel’s top models and TV hosts, who drew fire from Netanyahu for criticizing his fearmongering election campaign against the country’s Arab minority. (AP Photo/Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 7:15am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has come to the rescue of a fellow Israeli celebrity in a spat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gadot, who typically shies away from politics, is rallying behind Rotem Sela, one of Israel’s top models and TV hosts, who drew fire from Netanyahu for criticizing his fearmongering election campaign against the country’s Arab minority.

Sela’s rebuke of Netanyahu, and her call for equality for all Israeli citizens in an Instagram post, prompted the prime minister to take to social media himself and lecture her that “Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and of it alone.”

Gadot responded with her own supportive post for Sela to her more than 28 million followers on Instagram: “Rotem, my sister, you’re an inspiration to us all.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Wonder Woman to the rescue: Gal Gadot takes on Netanyahu
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, but Boeing sinks Dow
Dutch firebrand Wilders: Man with knives detained at event
Tesla walks back its plan to close most showrooms
Barrick Gold drops takeover bid for Newmont Mining
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×