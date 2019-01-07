World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces his departure

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jim Yong Kim, the president of the World Bank, says he is resigning at the end of January.

Kim’s unexpected departure nearly three years before his term was set to expire, is likely to set off a fierce battle between the Trump administration and other countries who have complained about the influence the United States exerts over the World Bank.

The 189-nation World Bank is the largest government source for development funding, providing low-cost loans for projects around the world.

Kim, who served as World Bank president for more than six years, says he plans to join a firm that will focus on increasing infrastructure investments in developing countries.

The World Bank says he will be succeeded Feb. 1 on an interim basis by Cristalina Georgieva, its chief executive officer.

