X-rays negative on Harden’s wrist; will play Sunday

Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers' James Ennis III (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 12:37pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 12:52pm
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden will play on Sunday night when the Houston Rockets visit the Dallas Mavericks after X-rays on his injured right wrist were negative.

Harden first injured it last Sunday in a win over Boston and aggravated it on Friday night in a fall in the first half of a victory over Philadelphia. The win extended Houston’s winning streak to a season-high seven games.

Harden leads the NBA in scoring with 36.6 points a game. He said when he fell on Friday night that he was worried the injury was worse than it was.

He says: “I was. But I’m happy it’s not.”

As for what he can do to protect his wrist, Harden says: “Just try to not fall on it. That’s the only thing I can do. Keep icing it, keep getting treatment on it. But when you keep falling on it, it keeps aggravating it and it keeps getting worse.”

Houston’s recent surge has the team in third place in the Western Conference behind Golden State and Denver. After Sunday’s trip to Dallas, the Rockets play four straight home games, highlighted by a visit from the Warriors on Wednesday night.

