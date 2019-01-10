Yemen officials: Deadly rebels strike hits base near Aden

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a rebel airstrike has hit a military parade outside the southern port city of Aden, killing several troops from the Saudi-led coalition.

The pro-rebel news website al-Masirah said Thursday’s strike was carried out by a drone that targeted “invaders and mercenaries” at Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj, leaving “dozens of dead and wounded.”

Military officials say the dead and wounded include “officers and senior leaders,” which in southern Yemen contain a strong contingent from the United Arab Emirates. Saudi satellite broadcaster Al-Hadath put the death toll at five.

The officials spoke anonymously as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

The strike is a blow to Yemen peace efforts after a cease-fire was signed for the key port city of Hodeida last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.