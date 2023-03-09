Parler Share
News

Yeti Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death

 By The Associated Press  March 9, 2023 at 10:23am
Parler Share

U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

The closures on the recalled products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the CPSC said.

If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system.

The CPSC said if that happens, it can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death.

Trending:
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem

The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, version 1.0 and 2.0.

The coolers and gear bags were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Yeti and other stores, including Amazon, from March 2018 to January 2023.

The gear case sells for about $50 and the coolers for between $300 and $350.

The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets.

Do you own one of these coolers?

No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday.

The Austin, Texas, company can also be contact by email at productrecall@yeti.com or online at https://stg.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com.

Consumers should click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for details.

More than 40,000 of the recalled products were sold in Canada.

Related:
Radical Muslims Use Fire, Machetes, and Bullets to Kill at Least 36 in Nighttime Attack

Shares in Yeti were down about 1.5% in midday trading Thursday.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Yeti Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death
Radical Muslims Use Fire, Machetes, and Bullets to Kill at Least 36 in Nighttime Attack
Unemployment Numbers Take Biggest Jump in Months as Federal Reserve Continues to Hike Interest Rates
Ukraine Accused of Attempting to Assassinate Neighboring Region's President
GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized
See more...

Conversation