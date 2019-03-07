Young feted as longest-serving Republican in House history

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young was feted by colleagues for becoming the longest-serving Republican in House history.

Young, who was re-elected in November, marked 46 years in the House on Wednesday. He surpasses the late former Speaker Joseph Cannon of Illinois to become the longest-serving Republican.

According to House records, the late Rep. John Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, is the longest-ever serving member of the House. Dingell served 59 years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked Young for being “a leader of merit and character.” The 86-year-old Young thanked his colleagues for recognizing his tenure.

The U.S. Senate notes the late Republican Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina served nearly 47 ½ years. That tenure, however, includes a number of years in which Thurmond served as a Democrat before switching parties.

