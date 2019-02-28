SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 1:57pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube says it will turn off comments on most videos that feature kids. The change comes after advertisers began boycotting the site last week in response to inappropriate comments made on videos of minors.

Suspending comments from the videos will happen over the next several months. Only a small number of channels with videos of kids will be able to keep comments on and will have to actively monitor them.

Last week, the site began disabling comments from tens of millions of videos. Advertisers including AT&T and Epic Games pulled ads from YouTube after reports showed that pedophiles were commenting on innocuous videos of children.

YouTube is grappling with moderating content on its site as concerns ranging from conspiracy theories to violence continue to plague it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids
AP source: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal
Venezuela’s Juan Guaido says he will return to Caracas
Jones can fight at UFC 235 despite new drug test woes
Person familiar with negotiations tells AP Bryce Harper, Phillies have agreed to $330 million contract, pending physical
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×