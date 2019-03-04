Zags, Cavaliers remain 1-2 in week of changes for AP Top 25

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga and Virginia remain Nos. 1-2 in a week of big changes in the AP Top 25 .

The Bulldogs received 42 of 64 votes in the men’s college basketball poll released Monday after finishing an undefeated run through the West Coast Conference. The Cavaliers had 21 first-place votes and No. 4 Duke, which fell a spot, had the remaining one.

North Carolina and Tennessee both moved up two spots, to Nos. 3 and 5.

Gonzaga and Virginia were the only teams to hold their spots from last week.

The Zags moved to No. 1 last week and beat Pacific and Saint Mary’s this week to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

No. 25 Central Florida is ranked for the first time since 2010-11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.