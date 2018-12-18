Zimbabwe inquiry says army, police responsible for killing 6

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A commission of inquiry says Zimbabwe’s military and police were responsible for killing six people when they intervened to stop post-election protests in the capital in August.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the findings and recommendations of the report at a press conference Tuesday.

The report said the use of live ammunition, whips and gun butts on protesters was unjustifiable, but it said the deployment of the military was lawful and “unavoidable” to protect property and lives after the police had been overwhelmed by protesters.

The report recommended that soldiers and police found to have broken their codes of conduct should face “internal” disciplinary measures.

The report stated that the protests were “pre-planned and orchestrated” and that opposition leaders had incited violence.

