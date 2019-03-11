SECTIONS
Zoo: Woman attacked by jaguar apologizes to Phoenix facility

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 11:17am
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a jaguar after crossing a barrier at a zoo to take a photo of the animal has apologized to the facility outside Phoenix.

A spokeswoman for Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park said the woman, who suffered deep cuts, came back to the facility and said she felt bad about the publicity it was getting.

The incident happened Saturday just before the zoo closed. Video shows a woman on the ground with deep gashes and blood, writhing in pain.

Michele Flores was at the zoo with her son and grandkids when she saw the attack. She said she used a water bottle to distract the jaguar, and the big cat let go of the woman and grabbed the bottle.

The woman is recovering. The jaguar won’t be euthanized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

