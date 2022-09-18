It was a wild finish Saturday when Appalachian State pulled out a win over Sun Belt Conference rival Troy as time ticked down.

Then the real wild part began.

Multiple people were injured as fans flooded from the stands after Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 win, according to WSOC-TV.

APPALACHIAN STATE WINS ON A 53-YARD HAIL MARY 😱😱 (via @AppState_FB)pic.twitter.com/Ooe0CVtF9L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022

The station reported that Appalachian State authorities said there were “a few broken bones” in the incident, but no injuries were life-threatening.

However, multiple emergency response units were summoned to the stadium.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC | *MULTI PATIENT INCIDENT*: BOONE, NC (WATAUGA) *MULTI PATIENT INCIDENT* APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY STADIUM. FOLLOWING LAST SECOND APP STATE WIN, FANS RUSHED THE FIELD WITH MULTIPLE TRAUMATIC INJURIES REPORTED. 6 ADDITIONAL EMS UNITS REQUESTED. [599] — CAROLINAS FIRE PAGE (@CFPalerts) September 17, 2022

The college, located in Boone, North Carolina, was making its first-ever appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, according to Saturday Down South.

Should fans be allowed to rush the field? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The website FortheWin noted that the ESPN broadcast had been scheduled for Texas A&M but was switched after Appalachian State defeated Texas A&M on Sept. 10.

The network got all it could have hoped for in the game’s last play. Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice threw a Hail Mary pass that receiver Christan Horn took into the end zone, according to the Associated Press.

The final play was set up when Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, trying to run out the clock, was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Appalachian State took over on its 47-yard line, and after three failed plays, they scored the game-winner.

“Wow, where do you begin?” Appalachian State Head Coach Shawn Clark said after the game, according to the Watauga Democrat.

“Thankful for a win and proud of our players for playing 60 minutes of football, and I think that’s what this program is built upon — never giving up.”

“First of all, shout out to God,” Horn said. Horn caught the pass after it deflected off of Appalachian State player Dalton Stroman.

“Two seconds left, there’s not much else you can do than to just heave it to the end zone,” Brice said.

“For a while there, it looked like we were going to lose,” Brice said. “I accept that from a fan’s point of view. From just a human’s point of view, I thought, ‘What are the odds here?’ But there was still time left on the clock. And I think that speaks a lot about our team.”

“I never stopped believing, man,” safety Nick Ross said. “You don’t stop until there’s zeros on that clock. You always got to come with that intent and effort — that App State mentality.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.