Share
News

Appalling: Radical MSNBC Guest Tweets Deadly Travel Suggestion for Supreme Court Justice

 By Richard Moorhead  June 24, 2023 at 10:32am
Share

A progressive extremist frequently featured on MSNBC targeted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito with a tweet suggestive of violence on Wednesday.

Elie Mystal, a writer for the progressive publication The Nation, urged a wealthy benefactor to take Alito to the wreck of the Titanic in the message.

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic,” he tweeted.

Trending:
'The Five' Co-Host Reveals He Will No Longer Be on the Show: 'It's Tough Being the Odd Man Out'

Mystal was seemingly alluding to a controversy involving Alito undertaking a trip to Rome with a religious group, according to Raw Story.

The progressive writer’s suggestion of underwater tourism is no mere allusion to deep-sea exploration.

The tweet was made in the midst of the search for a commercial submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean with five souls aboard.

Three tourists, a submersible company CEO, and a pilot are presumed dead after debris of the craft was discovered by the U.S Coast Guard, according to The New York Times.

Should this offending MSNBC guest be banned from Twitter?

Mystal went on to walk back the tweet in question as a mere “joke,” while objecting to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the legal precedent of Roe v. Wade.

Apart from calling it a “joke,” Mystal declined to otherwise apologize for the violent joke.

Other Twitter users criticized Mystal for remarks calling for a Supreme Court Justice’s demise.

Related:
Hillary Clinton Donor Charged After Police Find Footage of Disturbing Sex Crimes with Animal

The frequent MSNBC guest and contributor has expressed hate speech targeting white Americans and conservatives before.

It’s believed that the passengers on board the OceanGate private submersible perished when their craft experienced a sudden loss of pressure and imploded.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Appalling: Radical MSNBC Guest Tweets Deadly Travel Suggestion for Supreme Court Justice
Chick-fil-A Brings Back 2 Fan-Favorite Items to Its Menu
Shocker: Jackie O Once Awkwardly Shared a Therapist with JFK's Rumored Superstar Mistress
Bill O'Reilly Says He Used the Same Trick on Trump and Obama During Interviews
Whistleblowers Reveal 'Just a Fraction' of Hunter Biden Wealth Including Huge $80K Diamond
See more...

Conversation