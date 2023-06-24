Appalling: Radical MSNBC Guest Tweets Deadly Travel Suggestion for Supreme Court Justice

A progressive extremist frequently featured on MSNBC targeted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito with a tweet suggestive of violence on Wednesday.

Elie Mystal, a writer for the progressive publication The Nation, urged a wealthy benefactor to take Alito to the wreck of the Titanic in the message.

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic,” he tweeted.

Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2023

Mystal was seemingly alluding to a controversy involving Alito undertaking a trip to Rome with a religious group, according to Raw Story.

The progressive writer’s suggestion of underwater tourism is no mere allusion to deep-sea exploration.

The tweet was made in the midst of the search for a commercial submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean with five souls aboard.

Three tourists, a submersible company CEO, and a pilot are presumed dead after debris of the craft was discovered by the U.S Coast Guard, according to The New York Times.

Mystal went on to walk back the tweet in question as a mere “joke,” while objecting to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the legal precedent of Roe v. Wade.

That was a joke. This is vilehttps://t.co/AYYI6VGPyL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 22, 2023

Apart from calling it a “joke,” Mystal declined to otherwise apologize for the violent joke.

Other Twitter users criticized Mystal for remarks calling for a Supreme Court Justice’s demise.

You’re a sociopathic, sick, racist. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 22, 2023

@elonmusk isn’t this considered hate speech? — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 22, 2023

The frequent MSNBC guest and contributor has expressed hate speech targeting white Americans and conservatives before.

Anyway, I guess I should go back to watching a majority of white Americans vote for fascism while getting criticized for pointing out that it’s white people doing this over the objection of every nonwhite voting bloc. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2022

It’s believed that the passengers on board the OceanGate private submersible perished when their craft experienced a sudden loss of pressure and imploded.

