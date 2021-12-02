Share
News
President Joe Biden delivers remarks commemorating World AIDS Day at the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Appeasement: Biden Cowers Before Murderous Latin Marxists Who've Killed Tens of Thousands

 By Jack Davis  December 2, 2021 at 7:48am
Share

A Marxist organization that had been on America’s list of terrorists since 1997 has now had the slate wiped clean by the Biden administration.

FARC, the Spanish acronym of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, “no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity or has the capability or intent to do so,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Tuesday.

The foreign terrorist designation makes it a crime to support a group.

FARC signed a peace deal in 2016 during the final days of the Obama administration, and with the support of that administration, and as a result of the deal has a guaranteed share of seats in the Colombian legislature, according to The Associated Press.

Trending:
I Miss Melania: Jill Biden Unveils Horrible Christmas Decorations for White House


Blinken said the U.S. can still prosecute former FARC leaders for crimes committed during Colombia’s civil war.

The administration said that splinter groups of former FARC members who have refused to lay down their guns will be put on the foreign terrorist organization list.

An estimated 260,000 people were killed during the decades when Colombia was fractured by civil war, according to CBC.

As noted by the BBC, former FARC commanders were charged with war crimes after Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace found that 21,396 people had been abducted between 1990 and 2016 as part of FARC’s scheme of kidnapping and torturing victims until ransom was paid, with about 2,000 of them never seen alive again.

Is this another Biden foreign policy disaster?

Although the Biden administration said its action was designed to make the 2016 peace deal work, a report from the International Crisis Group painted a grim picture.

Five years after the FARC laid down its arms, economic challenges and security threats cast a shadow over ex-combatants’ lives. Rural reforms have stalled, the ex-guerrillas’ political party has struggled to find its footing, and dissident fighters are taking control of criminal rackets and rural locales throughout Colombia,” the report said.

“Setbacks to reforms, former guerrillas’ stigmatisation and the murders of hundreds of ex-FARC discredit the 2016 peace deal in the countryside. New armed actors are exploiting economic despair. The accord’s travails could fuel dissident recruiting and make it harder for the state to make peace with emerging armed groups,” it said.

The agreement to drop the terrorist designation was greeted with anger on social media.

Related:
Conservatives in Congress Are Planning a Drastic Move to Thwart Biden's Vaccine Mandate: Report

Some Republican politicians also spoke out against the move.

Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the action “an exercise in appeasement.”

“Colombia has endured decades of pain and suffering because of the vicious terrorist attacks spearheaded by the FARC,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to remove the FARC from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list risks emboldening narcoterrorists and the regimes that sponsor them throughout our region,” he said.

“President Biden’s decision to remove the FARC from the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations will embolden terrorist groups throughout Latin America, empower narco-traffickers and pave the way for Castro-chavismo in Colombia,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Reporters Clamor to Wish Jen Psaki 'Happy Birthday,' Begin Serenading Her
Appeasement: Biden Cowers Before Murderous Latin Marxists Who've Killed Tens of Thousands
Hero: Beloved High School Football Player Dies After Trying to Save Classmates from Deranged School Shooter
Vaccine Evangelists Will Recoil in Horror After Vaccinated Individual Brings Omicron to America
Conservatives in Congress Are Planning a Drastic Move to Thwart Biden's Vaccine Mandate: Report
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!